PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a westbound traffic shift along a 2 mile section of I-24 at Paducah starting around 10 p.m. Monday night, July 6.
This work zone runs along I-24 from mile marker 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge extending westward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Interchange to mile point 2.8 just past the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange.
KYTC says since early June, traffic has been moved to the left-hand or passing lane to allow the contractor to work along the closed driving lane. However, starting around 10 p.m., the contractor will shift traffic to the driving lane to allow closure of the passing lane.
KYTC says drivers should be extra caution and be prepared for flaggers and other personnel involved in the transition to the new traffic configuration. KYTC says the transition should be completed by around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Westbound drivers who regularly travel this section of I-24 should be prepared to encounter the new traffic configuration on the morning commute Tuesday, says KYTC.
The work zone is along a section of I-24 that gets a lot of local traffic between Exit 7 and Exit 3 at Paducah. KYTC says drivers in the immediate Paducah area can help reduce traffic congestion on I-24 by taking an alternate route.
Additionally, KYTC says some intermittent lane restrictions are possible on U.S. 60 at Paducah Exit 4 and on KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 to allow the contractor to do some work under the overpasses in coming weeks.
KYTC says this extended work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Overpass, and the KY 305 Exit 3 Overpass.
KYTC says westbound drivers should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 7 Paducah Interchange.
Additionally, truckers should be aware that this 2-mile long work zone includes a 13 feet maximum load width restriction. This work zone will also have a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations.
KYTC says once the westbound work is completed, the contractor plans to move to the eastbound lanes along this same section in about 4 to 5 weeks. The contractor will also provide timely notice when there are changes in the traffic configuration.
A map indicating the location of this work zone traffic shift is available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.