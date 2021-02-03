CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — An overturned dump truck is blocking part of U.S. 60 east in Crittenden County, Kentucky.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 sent out an alert about the blockage, which is at the 17.2 mile marker. That's just east of the KY 365 intersection.
Keirsten Jaggers with KYTC District 2 says the dump truck was carrying a load of rocks, which spilled along the roadway near the the Rogers Group Alexander Stone Quarry entrance. The roadway is blocked in both directions between Mattoon and the Crittenden County Union County line.
A detour is being set up via KY 365 between Sturgis and Mattoon, Jaggers says.
The roadway is expected to be blocked for three hours.