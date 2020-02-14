FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A portion of Interstate 57 southbound in Franklin County, Illinois, is partially blocked by an overturned semitrailer, Illinois State Police say.
Illinois State Police District 13 says the overturned semi is at milepost 69.5 of the interstate. The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says the crash site is south of the Benton, Illinois, exit.
ISP says the passing lane is closed at the crash site.
Both agencies advise drivers to avoid the area.
The Illinois Department of Transportation shared a map of the crash site on Twitter: