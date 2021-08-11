CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY– The Christian County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to WHOP Hopkinsville, a tractor-trailer carrying 117 pigs has overturned on Interstate 24 eastbound at mile marker 82.
The driver of the semi truck has been flown to Skyline Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic is being diverted onto the Pennyrile Parkway north. Drivers can then get on Campbell Boulevard to Oak Ridge then re-enter I-24 at exit 86.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.