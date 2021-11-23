UPDATE: As of 6:43 p.m., the site of an eastbound semitrailer crash near the 27 mile marker of Interstate 24 in Marshall County has been cleared, the Kentucky Transportation says.
I-24 eastbound is being reopened just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange.
However, drivers should be aware that I-24 is still down to one lane on the eastbound side in Livingston County due to a separate semitrailer crash. The crash happened at westbound mile marker 31, and KYTC says the westbound lanes are cleared as of 8 p.m. Crews have removed the cargo of mouthwash the truck was hauling, and they're preparing to remove the semi from the median of the interstate.
Eastbound traffic is being moved to the right-hand lane near the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange.
Because of the extensive backup for eastbound traffic, KYTC says drivers may choose to continue to exit at Calvert City exit 27 to self-detour via U.S. 62 East to Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office notes that I-24 East is backed up from exit 16 because of the semitrailer crashes.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Traffic is restricted to one lane near the 31 mile marker of Interstate 24 westbound in Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Additionally, I-24 eastbound is blocked at this crash site and at the site of a different semi crash that happened earlier Tuesday afternoon near the 27 mile marker in Marshall County.
KYTC District 1 says the semitrailer that overturned in Livingston County was hauling bottles of mouthwash that will likely have to be offloaded before the truck can be removed. The cabinet says the crashed semitrailer is mainly on the median. The westbound lane restriction is expected to remain in place for about four hours.
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says eastbound I-24 is blocked all the way to Eddyville as crews work to remove the semitrailer from the median.
The Marshall County crash happened just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange.
In a news release about the Livingston County crash, Todd says eastbound traffic is being directed off of I-24 at that interchange due to the Marshall County crash. Eastbound traffic is being detoured east along U.S. 62.
The release says that detour traffic will now be directed to continue on U.S. 62 eastbound to the Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange to return to I-24. Todd says that will allow recovery crews to start work removing the semi from the median in Livingston County.
Drivers who regularly travel U.S. 62 between Eddyville and Calvert City should expect to encounter increased traffic along the detour route.
Additionally, Todd says drivers who want to avoid the traffic backup at exit 27 should consider taking the exit 25 interchange to Interstate 69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange, then east along U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at exit 65.
Todd says the snarls on I-24 are affecting I-24 traffic all the way to the Reidland community in McCracken County.
To track the flow of traffic at these locations and throughout Kentucky, visit goky.ky.gov.