PADUCAH — An accident involving a truck hauling a backhoe in the 6500 block of Houser Road is prompting the McCracken County Sheriff's Office to ask drivers to avoid the area.
According to a Wednesday release from the MCSO, the right side tires of a flatbed truck hauling heavy equipment fell off the roadway, which caused the truck to sway violently and leave the road. Deputies say the backhoe and trailer became dislodged from the truck and ended up in the middle of the road.
Deputies say the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
As road crews work to clear and repair the roadway, deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area until at least 1 p.m.