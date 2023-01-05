Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks.
Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992.
The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to maximize profits at the expense of both patients and Medicare. Specifically, the DOJ claims between May 2012 and March 2013, Vora violated the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting illegal kickbacks from a lab, the National Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC), in exchange for sending Medicare-reimbursed orders for tests that show how genes affect a person’s response to particular drugs.
The complaint also said Vora ordered and submitted medically unnecessary and unreasonable tests to NMTC in exchange for these illegal kickbacks.
Vora has paid $931,500 to resolve the allegations.