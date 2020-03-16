OWENSBORO, KY — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro is calling for the suspension of mass now through Palm Sunday to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among congregants.
In a letter shared Monday on the diocese website, Bishop William F. Medley said he is calling on churches to suspend mass through April 5. He said the diocese will make a decision before holy week about future services.
The letter also urges pastors to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding events involving their congregations. "We must apply these rigorous safeguards to other parish events, such as fish fries, education/formation events, and parish meetings. I know some parishes have already made plans to convert their fish fries to take-out service only," Medley said in the letter.
The letter says the diocese will also distribute materials to help individuals and families worship at home, and is looking into options for parishes to livestream mass.
The diocese includes 32 western Kentucky counties.
Read the full letter: