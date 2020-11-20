Tiny owl found in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A little saw-whet owl enjoys cozier surroundings after being rescued from the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.
The tiny owl was dehydrated and hungry when he was found in the branches of the huge Norway spruce.
A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found the little owl among the huge branches of the 75-foot Norway spruce.
In and update Friday, the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the owl's health will be monitored for a few more days before he will be released into the wild.
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and is set to be released back into the wild Saturday.
The adult male saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan. The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles northwest in upstate New York and brought to Manhattan on Saturday.
The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where it is dining on mice in preparation for a return to the wild, tentatively before dusk Saturday.
"I just want to make sure he’s well-fed before he goes," Director Ellen Kalish told the Daily Freeman on Thursday. "He was a little on the thin side when he came in. He probably hadn’t eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he’s at his best weight and health, and then he goes."
Kalish said the owl is in "great condition," with no bone fractures apparent after an X-ray. She plans to release the owl from the center’s location in Saugerties, New York.