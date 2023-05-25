MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The owner of a local pet cremation service who was arrested earlier this month after investigators say decomposing animals were found in his vehicle faces new theft and fraud charges, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
Jacob Jetton was arrested on May 9 and again on May 10 amid accusations that he was charging people for pet cremation, but not actually cremating the animals' remains. Announcing the initial arrests on May 11, the sheriff's office said the remains of eight animals were found in his vehicle, including multiple animals that were given to him for cremation. Customers of his business, Paws to Remember, also told deputies they were concerned because they didn't receive their pets' cremated remains, and others said they worried that the purported remains they received were not actually their pets' remains.
Jetton is also accused of operating the business without a county business license or the proper licensure for collecting animal remains, as well as other ordinance violations. On May 10, he was charged with two counts of theft by deception of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
On Thursday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office announced additional charges against Jetton, who is now accused of fraudulently charging additional, unauthorized fees to the credit or debit cards of previous customers. The sheriff's office says in total, those unauthorized charges added up to more than $1,000.
He's also accused of theft regarding a different business he was running, which the sheriff's office also describes as an illegitimate business. The business at the center of that accusation is Jetton Music. Investigators say Jetton sold a guitar to a customer for $1,400 that was later found to be an off-brand instrument only valued at $300.
Jetton is now charged with theft by deception of more than $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card of more than $1,000. Both are felony charges.
The previous charges he faces include theft by deception, first-degree disorderly conduct, operating without a license for the business of collecting animal carcasses, failure to notify the department of transportation of an address change and multiple local city ordinances. Regarding those charges, an arraignment is scheduled for May 30, according to Kentucky's court record's website. Regarding the theft by deception charge, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 6.