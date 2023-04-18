MAYFIELD, KY — Last week, surveillance video from a home in Mayfield showing a dog and a United States postal worker was posted to Facebook. Since then, that video has gone viral and it now has 3.5 million views on TikTok.
In the video, the postal worker pulls into the driveway to drop off a package. When the truck pulls into the driveway, the owner's dog approaches the truck. The dog walks by the truck, and the mail carrier begins to spray the dog with something. The incident is now being investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Owner Colton Wilson said his dog, Sam, is not in the slightest way aggressive.
"He's just as loyal as can be, loves to play. You know, he's just a pup, but you know he's not aggressive in any way," he said.
Sam is a 2-year-old hunting dog in training. Last week, he had just been let outside to do his business when the mail carrier pulled in to drop off a package. The dog got close to the truck, but not in an aggressive way.
Sam was sprayed multiple times with what the mail carrier told Colton was "mace." USPS provides carriers with dog repellant, but the postal service did not tell Local 6 if what the carrier used was truly mace.
"I just kind of asked her why, and she said that, you know, if I had a package coming, I should've put him up. And I'm not the only one who lives at this residence, so I can't keep up with four other people who order packages. My brother orders daily, so it's just something that's hard to keep up with," said Colton.
Sam is OK now, but Colton said the dog was acting strange right after it happened.
"He rolled around in the grass over here, then he also went over there and rolled somewhere, and then he kind of came back and he had his paw over his snout a lot. He was kind of low to the ground trying to get it off of him. I rinsed his face off for about 5 minutes. After that he seemed to kind of calm down," he said.
If what Sam was sprayed with was actually mace, it has the same effects on animals as on people. There are no long-term effects, but it is uncomfortable for a short period of time.
Local 6 reached out to USPS, and the postal service sent this statement: "The Postal Service extends sincere apology to the customer whose dog was sprayed by the carrier in this incident. The action displayed by the employee in the online video is concerning and does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. Local management will take appropriate action regarding this situation. We are unable to comment further on a specific individual personnel matter."
The Mayfield post master told Colton that the mail carrier is still on the route. Colton said he asked about any corrective action being taken, and the office said it was not allowed to disclose that information.
Letter carriers are allowed to carry dog repellant. In another email from USPS, the postal service said that particular spray has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Pesticides Regulation Branch and has been registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.