CARBONDALE, IL — The owners of a Southern Illinois mansion that caught fire on Oct. 23 spent the day sifting through the ashes Friday. Pine Manor Estate Mansion in Carbondale was a popular bed and breakfast and wedding venue worth millions of dollars.
"Watching your house burn by video is not an enjoyable experience," said owner Wes Gibson.
Gibson and his wife were at their home in Florida when they heard about the fire at Pine Manor. They've owned it for 20 years. The fire started in the attic and spread quickly throughout the Cedar and Redwood house. Anything the fire didn't get the water from the fire trucks did.
They put a lot of hard work into making it a popular wedding venue and tourist destination. They're quickly working to make sure a wedding happening over the weekend goes on as planned.
"You can appreciate a poor young couple planning a wedding for the weekend. Obviously they were stressed. We moved them to another facility we had, and hopefully they have a nice wedding," said Gibson.
The Gibsons lost millions of dollars' worth of antiques in the fire — and priceless memories.
"This is our family gathering spot for Thanksgiving and holidays. All my nieces, nephews, brothers, and even my father have all been married at this facility," said Gibson.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. The owners say they plan to totally rebuild the manor. They lost a lot of valuable paintings from the 1800s. They plan to salvage as many paintings as they can by shipping them to the Chicago Conservancy.