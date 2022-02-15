NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverent journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died. He was 74.
O’Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher and president Morgan Entrekin. The cause was complications from lung cancer.
O’Rourke evolved from long-haired student activist to wavy-haired scourge of his old liberal ideals, with some of his takedowns appearing in a founding counterculture publication, Rolling Stone.
His career otherwise extended from the early years of National Lampoon to a brief stint on “60 Minutes” in which he represented the conservative take on “Point/Counterpoint” to frequent appearances on NPR’s game show “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!”
In a tweet, "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me" host Peter Sagal said "Most well known people try to be nicer than they are in public than they are in private life. PJ was the only man I knew to be the opposite. He was a deeply kind and generous man who pretended to be a curmudgeon for public consumption."
Most well known people try to be nicer than they are in public than they are in private life.— Peter Sagal (@petersagal) February 15, 2022
PJ was the only man I knew to be the opposite. He was a deeply kind and generous man who pretended to be a curmudgeon for public consumption.
More details: https://bit.ly/3sKXhOs