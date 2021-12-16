FedEx and UPS are working to get customers their packages and medications following this weekend's deadly tornadoes.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Fed Ex will be at Linwood Motors at 2007 SR 45 North Mayfield starting at 1:30 p.m.
A pick-up location has also been set up at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, according to the KYTC.
Residents in that area who are waiting for a package can expect an alert through each businesses electronic notification system.
You will receive a notification when the package arrives at the fairgrounds.
For those waiting for mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS), please visit the Hickory Post Office located at 1976 State Route 1241, Hickory, KY 42051.
The Hickory Post Office is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To avoid overcrowding in Hickory, the USPS is recommending customers visit other post offices for retail transactions.