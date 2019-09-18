MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Paducah Area Community reuse organization is looking for a new executive director.
PACRO works with the U.S. Department of Energy, the west Kentucky counties of Graves, Marshall, McCracken and Ballard and Metropolis, Illinois, on economic development in communities affected by the closure of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
The main responsibility of the executive director is to oversee the functions of the organization.
All resumes are due by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to the Marshall County Judge Executive's Office at 1101 Main St., Benton, Kentucky.
For more information about the position and the qualifications PACRO is looking for, check out the document below this story.