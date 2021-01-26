MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It is still difficult for thousands of people to pay their bills because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That is why the state of Kentucky created a $38 million utility assistance grant program, which Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
In the Purchase Area, more than 1,000 people are behind on their bills.
Paducah Power System said more than 200 of its customers are behind on payments.
Paducah Water General Manager Bill Robertson said more than 600 people are 60 days behind on their payments. He said before the pandemic, Paducah Water would see half that number.
Scott Adair, the vice president of human resources, communications and member services for Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, said more than 600 people are behind on their payment plans, with a combined past due balance of $351,000.
The grant program Beshear announced Monday allows local governments to apply to receive up to $200,000 to provide assistance to households who are behind on their bills because of the pandemic. In communities that are approved for the grant funding, households will be eligible for up to $250 in utility bill assistance per month for six months in a row.
Purchase Area Development District Executive Director Jeremy Buchanan is working on the first step toward getting that assistance for local families: meeting with city and county governments. He and other regional executive directors are helping local agencies compile the documents needed to apply for the grant funding.
"The only eligible applicants for community development block grant would be city and county government," said Buchanan.
Buchanan spoke with the Department for Local Governments Tuesday to receive clarity on the application process.
"Their primary focus is on water and sewer. There's other programs out there to help people with their bills, with some of the electrical needs," said Buchanan. "However, the primary issue is making sure that people aren't being paid two times from federal programming for the same bills."
The program is slated to end next year, giving local governments time to get their information together.
"The application process that they outlined showed that they would take applications in this program through June 30, 2022," said Buchanan. "So, there's going to be a lot of coordination on the front end to make sure each city and county is eligible for an individual project up to $200,000."
Local government agencies are still urged to fill out the Kentucky Community Development Block Grant application and send it to the Department for Local Government as quickly as possible. Those local governments will work with the utility companies in their communities and community action agencies.
West Kentucky Allied Services is the communication action agency for the Purchase Area.
"The funding would flow through the local government back through the community action agency, and then go to the utility on behalf of the people who owe the money," said Buchanan. "But there's lots of vetting that has to take place as far as rules and regulations making sure people have, we have to survey the folks make sure they're low to moderate income."
They will not send the money directly to households. It will go to the utility companies to use towards the household's unpaid bills. Those payments will likely appear as a bill credit on the individual's account with the utility company.
Local governments are encouraged to fill the applications out now.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said he is working with the county's grant writer to secure the funding.
Paducah Mayor George Bray also said his office is aggressively pursuing funding for his community.
The households that will be eligible for utility assistance through this program must meet the following conditions:
- They live in a city or county approved for funding.
- They have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
- They are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills.
- They have received notice for disconnect between Jan. 21, 2020, and the present day and/or up to two months following.