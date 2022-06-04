KNOXVILLE, TN-- 652 miles. Terrance Johnson is paddling from Knoxville, TN to Paducah, KY. He launched at the end of April, and now he's in his final stretch of paddling the Tennessee River. Johnson is working with the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and Tennessee Riverline to accelerate economic development and improve river access.
He's blogging and paddling-- sharing his journey every step of the way. Johnson's nearly 6 week and 652 mile journey started in Knoxville, TN. From there, Jeff Canter with Paducah/McCracken County Riverline says Johnson has been collecting data.
"We're compiling data right now about each community. Restaurants, lodging opportunities, outfitters and suppliers and all that for these folks that do undertake this task," says Canter.
Each stop has a purpose-- to collect data.
"To have a database and an app basically so they can know where to eat, where to lodge, where they can get something repaired if it breaks," says Canter.
TJ's blog highlights not only his journey, but the people he's met along the way.
"That's just the fascinating thing about the stories. The folks that help along the way, and are fascinated about what this trail and what this journey is," says Canter.
Johnson's last stop in Paducah, KY. He'll be paddling into the riverfront at the foot of Broadway Street Monday afternoon. To read Johnson's full blog, follow this link.