PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is accepting applications for the Grant-In-Aid Program for non-profit agencies located within the Paducah city limits.
The deadline to apply for city funding for fiscal year 2022 is March 31.
Agencies interested in applying are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on Friday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. to review the application process. You can find the Zoom link by clicking here.
City Manager Jim Arndt said, “We are thankful for the various organizations that support citizens and enhance our community’s quality of life. Through the Grant-in-Aid program, we offer a competitive, structured process for non-profit organizations to tell us their story of how they contribute to Paducah along with their funding request. This process provides our Grant-in-Aid Review Panel with detailed insight to make informed funding recommendations.”
The Grant-in-Aid Categories are as follows:
- Quality of Life Grant – eligible for non-profit agencies providing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for Paducah residents.
- Quality of Life Micro Grant – eligible for non-profit agencies providing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for Paducah residents. The grant request is limited to $5000 or less.
- Catalyst Grant – eligible for non-profit agencies desiring to launch a new program or project that requires an infusion of financial support to start or expedite the process.
Visit the city's website for application guidelines and forms. Each agency must be a 501(c)(3) organization. The City’s fiscal year begins July 1.