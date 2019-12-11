PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has accepted a proposal for a study of parking downtown from a Louisville consulting company.
The proposal accepted on Wednesday, which was submitted by Louisville-based architectural firm Concepts21, will cost the city $6,000 plus expenses.
The study will focus on the parking supply and demand regarding the Paducah City Block Project that will use a three acre downtown parking lot for construction of a hotel, along with other residential and retail facilities. The lot is at Broadway and 2nd streets. The city has a preliminary development agreement with another Louisville Company, Weyland Ventures, for the City Block Project. The timeline attached to that agreement called for the parking study to have been completed by July.
The agreement with Concepts21 says the assessment service area will include 12 city blocks. You can read the proposal in full in the document below.
