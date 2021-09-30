PADUCAH– Model plane collectors will have their chance to shine this weekend at the 2nd annual River City 3D Bash, hosted by Paducah Aero Modelers.
The festivities begin Thursday at the McCracken County Model Air Park on County Park Road.
The event is free to attend, but a $15 fee is in place if you plan on landing a plane at the park. Attendees bringing model airplanes must also show proof of an Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) membership.
On Friday, pizza will be offered for lunch, and on Saturday, concessions will be offered throughout the day.
RV's are welcome but no hook-ups will be available. The festival begins at 8:30 a.m. everyday. You can contact organizer Kyle Smith at 270-519-7776 for more information.