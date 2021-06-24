PADUCAH- A mutual understanding, with an end goal of shared success. On Thursday, McCracken County and Paducah leaders reached a deal of sorts to move forward with the E-911 center and the outdoor sports complex. The two government bodies unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding.
Discussions have been ongoing between local leaders publicly and privately between local leaders. Now, the projects can finally start making some headway. From McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer's perspective, their agreement is pretty simple.
"We came out of the meeting with an understanding that both the city and the county were going to be full partners on both 911 and the sports complex," Clymer said. "We'll share the design questions, the cost, everything."
For E-911 the city and the county will be 50/50 partners to improve the center's infrastructure. It's projected to cost between $8 and $10 million total.
"The time to do something with 911 is now," Paducah Mayor George Bray said during the meeting.
Bray is confident in the deal, which incorporates a plan to form a definitive plan for E-911 by January 1.
"If we want to, and we form the right committee and we get after it, I think we can accomplish that. I think that's a fair goal," Bray said. "That gives us six months, you know, to come up with a plan and get going."
The sports complex is projected to cost $43 million, in its current stage. The city and the county plan to fron $12.5 million, $25 million total. The remaining $18 million would be bonded out.
"I think we'll put a request for proposal on a management outfit to help the Sport Tourism people decide how this thing really needs to be designed, as to specifics," Clymer said.
"Really what we just needed to do was get this agreement on both of these projects," Bray said.
The county and the city plan to pay for the bonds issued for the sports complex by using the transient room tax, revenue from the complex when it's up and running, and joint city-county funding.