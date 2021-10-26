MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County School District will have a joint news conference with the Paducah School District on Wednesday to address a masking transition plan.
Both school districts are currently requiring students, teachers, staff and visitors wear a mask while inside school buildings.
The news conference will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Purchase Area Health Department.
Both school districts will be represented by their superintendents, board chairs and vice-chairs at the news conference.