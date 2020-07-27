PADUCAH — Two major development projects in Paducah are on the agenda for Tuesday's city commission meeting.
First on the agenda is a municipal order related to the indoor recreation and aquatic center. The commission will vote on whether to extend the suspension of the agreement with Lose Design to January 2021. The order comes with an amendment that would allow the city manager to continue planning and research during the the suspension of the contract with Lose.
Also on the agenda is the introduction of an ordinance what would enter the city into a development agreement with Weyland Ventures. The agreement would allow for the development of a boutique hotel, mixed-use residential buildings, a public open space, and an off-street parking facility at the municipal parking lot in downtown Paducah. The first reading of the ordinance will take place at Tuesday's city commission meeting. A second reading must be held before a vote can take place.
Here's some background information and the status of each project.
INDOOR RECREATION AND AQUATIC CENTER
Under the $1.1 million contract approved last August, Lose was performing design and construction management work on the facility, which is to be located along Park Avenue at Noble Park. Construction was originally slated to begin in the fall of this year. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city decided to suspend the contract with Lose for 88 days beginning May 1.
On July 14, the board of commissioners voted to approve extending the pause to early next year. But, that vote was found to be invalid because of a protocol violation involving an amendment. Commissioner Brenda McElroy introduced that amendment, which would allow City Manager Jim Arndt to continue due diligence work on the project during the suspension of the contract with Lose. But, the commission did not follow proper procedure when voting on the amended order.
As a result, the amended order will be up for a vote at the city commission meeting on Tuesday, July 28.
If approved, the amended order would suspend the agreement with Lose until January 2021, while "further directing the city manager to continue due diligence related to the project." Due diligence includes the following:
1. The creation of a conceptual build-out for perspective tenants.
2. The creation of community focus groups for the project with an emphasis on inclusion and programming.
3. Research on financial assistance and facility naming rights (that is, identify who can be a corporate sponsor for the facility).
4. Research on facility costs with an emphasis on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the project pro forma.
The order says expenditures on the due diligence work "shall be done within the limits of the city's Small Purchase Plan and within the city manager's procurement restrictions." Arndt said the city can spend up to $30,000 total to cover all four items considered due diligence work. But, he expects to spend less than that limit.
"We'll do it as economically conservative as possible," said Arndt. "We reached out to Lose, and they gave us some figures what it will look like to do some of those phases — one being the tenant plans, like they would come in and do some work for us for up to two tenants for $7,500. And then, also the $5,000 to assist us with naming rights. And then, $5,000 for public meetings that they would put on for us, as basically like workshops or charrettes, to help us identify the community needs. But we'll do that within reason. We won't do them unless they're necessary. Like, we won't just run out to do design concepts unless we really have a serious tenant that's interested and really is committed to the project."
Arndt said the city is envisioning possible tenants at the facility to be related to the health care field.
"We see it as being a symbiotic use, where there'd be like a physical therapy, an occupational health, or some type of outpatient services or clinic — something that they can utilize the warm water therapy pool and also the recreational amenities to help with recovery," said Arndt.
According to the Paducah Finance Department, the city has spent $675,351 on the project so far.
Both Paducah mayoral candidates — businessman George Bray and Commissioner Richard Abraham — have said they oppose the project, but Arndt said the project is important to the current elected body.
"We have a board of commissioners that serve a term of two years for a commissioner and four years for mayor. It is not 18 months, and it is not three-and-a-half years. So, this body is the mayor; this body is the elected commission. So, we have to continue to serve and follow up," said Arndt. "Now, I think the opinion of the candidates who may fill that seat have value and it's data that you're collecting. But at the same time, we need to make sure we're making the best decision for the city. And to do that, we have to make sure we give those oncoming commissioners and newly-elected mayor the data they need to make that decision."
Ultimately, Arndt believes the facility will benefit the community.
"It's going to be a dynamic amenity for the city," Arndt said. "It's going to basically be a place for people to really focus on total wellness, whether that'd be in the facility doing laps in the pool, or playing basketball, or taking financial wellness classes, or doing yoga. Programming is going to be based upon what the city wants."
DOWNTOWN CITY BLOCK REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT
The city entered into a pre-development agreement with Weyland Ventures in April 2019 to look into redeveloping the municipal parking lot at 2nd Street and Broadway into the site of a boutique hotel, mixed-use buildings, public open space, and parking facility.
Under the pre-development agreement, the city has spent $83,400 on due diligence work, including $5,200 on the environmental review, $71,100 on the geotechnical analysis to determine if the ground is suitable for construction and $7,100 on the parking assessment.
Meanwhile, Weyland has covered the cost of the conceptual work, market analysis, and financial analysis — completing all elements of the pre-development agreement
On Tuesday, an ordinance will be introduced at the Paducah City Commission meeting that would approve a formal development agreement between the city and Weyland. After the introduction of the ordinance Tuesday, a second reading must take place — likely at the Aug. 11 meeting — before it can be voted on.
If the city commission OKs the development agreement, it would allow Weyland to begin construction in two phases. Phase I would entail building the roughly 60,000-square-foot boutique hotel (featuring 40 to 100 rooms, event space, commercial and retail space) on the Jefferson Street side of the property. Phase I also includes the development of a green space park and parking facility in the middle of the property. Phase II involves constructing the two mixed-use commercial and residential buildings on the Broadway side of the property.
The 2.88-acre property would be divided into three tracts: the hotel would be on tract 1, the green space park and parking facility would be on tract 2, and the mixed use buildings would be on tract 3. Weyland would purchase tract 1 for $141,000 and tract 3 for $155,000. Weyland would pay the city in five consecutive equal installments for each tract, with the first payment due six years after the issuance of a certificate of occupancy, and each subsequent payment due annually.
"Part of the agreement was to defer payment as an incentive for attracting $21 million of private investment," said Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt .
Meanwhile, the city would keep tract 2, which is 60% of the entire lot, to accommodate public parking and expand public open space. Axt said currently the municipal parking lot has about 215 spaces. After the development of the hotel, mixed used buildings, and greenspace park, there would still be about 174 public parking spots on tract 2.
This is the first project in Paducah's TIF (tax increment financing) district, which consists of about 315 acres along the downtown riverfront and through the city's main corridor down Broadway. Whenever a private or public developments happen within the TIF district, the tax revenue from those projects would be reinvested into the district. This would, in turn, encourage more people to develop.
Although the state has given preliminary approval for Paducah's TIF district, a final approval has not occurred. Axt expects the state to give the green light this fall.
Axt said because the project is in the TIF district, all expenditures by the city are eligible to be reimbursed by the state. This includes the $83,400 in due diligence work.
Over the next year, the city will also make infrastructure investments to the site — such as electrical upgrades, sewer connections, and road access, among other things — said Axt. Those city expenditures will be eligible to be reimbursed by the state as well.
"What this agreement is doing is saying the city is going to take the next step with Weyland on the design and the development process," said Axt. "We are going to look at how to fill in the details about the design. And that is where a more precise assessment of what those utility upgrades are going to be needed, and the costs that are associated with it."
Weyland will cover the cost of further design work and construction.
"I think it's also important to remember what this project is doing, which is attracting $21 million of private investment, the single largest investment in our downtown. And that couples with all this other investment that is happening in downtown in our riverfront," said Axt. "We are creating a destination. We are creating a new attraction with being able to draw people and to stay downtown through the boutique hotel, which will provide unique experiences. We're creating opportunities for new retail, new restaurants, and new housing."
Local 6 will keep you updated on what happens during Tuesday's city commission meeting.