PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for local businesses and individuals to be recognized during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Business Celebration in January, the chamber announced Monday.
The meeting and business celebration will be held Jan. 28 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Nominations are being accepted include, Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Summit Award, Chamber Volunteer of the Year and Leadership Alumnus of the Year.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., the chamber says.
The Four Rivers Business Journal is partnering with chamber in seeking nominations for the area's best Young Leaders. Those nominations are for people ages 25 to 40. Four Rivers Business Journal is a publication of the Paducah Sun, and nominations are being accepted through Sun reporter David Zoeller at dzoeller@paducahsun.com.
The chamber says the Young Leader of the Year will receive a $1,000 scholarship for professional development from the Paducah Chamber. The deadline for nominations for the award is Dec. 13. Finalists will be featured in the January 2022 issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal, and the winner will be announced during the Jan. 28 event. Additionally, the winner will be profiled in the February issue of Four Rivers Business Journal.
Learn more about the award criteria and submit nominations at paducahchamber.org.