PADUCAH— Any business owner will tell you starting a business is tough.
Experts will tell you it's harder for black people.
Especially when, at times, you are denied loan after loan because of your skin color.
That is why the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce discussed challenges small minority-owned businesses face.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Anton Reece moderated the Zoom meeting Friday morning.
Board directors and city leaders listened to small business owners talk about the challenges they face because of the color of their skin, and the solutions they would like to see.
R&D Roofing and Remodeling Owner George Ross said he would love to provide his services more in the community.
"We're just not given opportunities, again I really want to stress this, because some people really believe that we're looking for a handout,"said Ross.
"No, an opportunity is all that we're asking for."
Owner of White Financial Group Patrick White is a financial representative in the community.
White said the Great Recession, education, and banks denying loans, all play a factor in the struggle of these businesses.
New Happy's Chili Parlor Owner Charles Parker made burgers for people as they came in Friday.
The Paducah business has been at its 514 N 12th location for 91 years.
Charles took over the business this February during the COVID-19 pandemic so business has fluctuated.
He also owns a small trucking company. When he tried to start the company he hit a few snags.
"You know I was just trying to apply for a loan and get funds, so basically I was denied, so I just decided to stick to my plan and work from the ground up," said Parker.
"When I actually built it, and it was successful, I started getting all types of calls about loans and people wanting to give me funds, just turned them away because I don't need them now."
The Happy's Chili Parlor owner said he would love to see more local businesses owned by people of color, setting a great example for the youth in the community.
Reece said creating training opportunities, more resources, and even networking is just a few ways they can lend support.
Parker said despite your race, everyone should support their minority-owned businesses, making the community a better place.
Sandra Wilson with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce mentioned the possibility of bringing back a minority-owned business committee to help business owners with logistics and resources concerning their business.
If you are a business owner interested in serving on that committee, reach out to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.