PADUCAH — Owning or managing a small business can be challenging, but the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce says their summer Small-Business Cohort program can help.
In a Wednesday release, Katie Englert — owner of Compass Counseling and Chicken Salad Chick — explained why she feels the program is a valuable.
“It is always valuable to connect with other small business owners about struggles, strategy and successes,” Englert said.
“This program is for small business owners who have a common interest to do small business better. Those new and seasoned to small business will be able to connect and share in ways that will help them be confident about what to fix next.”
According to the release, this is the five-month long program's third year. The chamber says the previous 30 graduates have seen "excellent results," including: expanding their businesses and opening new locations.
Classes start on June 7 and continue through October. The cost to attend is $750. The chamber says payment plans are available and they offer a money-back guarantee for anyone who isn't satisfied with the program after completing it with no more than two absences. Additionally, minority-owned business scholarships are available thanks to West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the MacKenzie Scott National Philanthropic Trust grant, the release explains.
“Our Small Business Cohort is focused on giving small businesses the skills and connections they need to move to the next level and grow,” Chamber President and CEO Sandra Wilson explained in a statement included in the release.
Director of Murray State University's Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Chris Wooldridge leads the program. Attendees will participate in 10 instructional sessions and will have the opportunity to meet together outside of class — with each other and local mentors.
According to the release, participants will be recognized during a chamber Power in Partnership Breakfast, as well as several times in their weekly and monthly newsletters.
Presenting sponsors include the MSU Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development and Paducah Bank. The Supporting Sponsor is WKCTC's Workforce Solutions.
For more information, call Carrie Dillard at (270) 443-1746 or email cdillard@paducahchamber.org.