PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting and Business Celebration Thursday night. The chamber gave out its annual awards during the event, honoring multiple businesses and individuals.
This year's Business of the Year is actually a co-recipient: Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
The hospitals were honored for not only for their work treating patients during COVID-19 pandemic, but also for keeping the public informed about how to stay safe and, when the time came, how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Small Business of the Year is BikeWorld. In addition to selling bikes, cycling gear, fitness items and more, the owners also donate products, labor and expertise to schools and charities.
The Citizen of the Year was posthumously awarded to Merryman Kemp, the founder of the Merryman House Domestic Violence Center. Kemp died earlier this year. Her nonprofit serves around a thousand people per year, and provides shelter for more than 250 every year.
The Young Leader of Western Kentucky award went to Hillary Chambers Landry, an attorney at McMurray and Livingston. The award was presented by Bill Evans, vice president and general manager here at Local 6 and publisher at the Paducah Sun. Landry was given a $1,000 continuing education award for the honor. The chamber notes that this award is selected and presented by the Four Rivers Business Journal of The Paducah Sun, and there were 10 finalists honored.
Two organizations were honored with the Nonprofit of the year award. Community Kitchen was honored as the Health and Human Services Organization of the Year, and Market House Theatre was recognized as Arts and Culture Organization of the year.
Additional winners at Thursday night's event include:
— Entrepreneur of the Year: Ines Rivas-Hutchins, president and founder of INTEC Group. Rivas-Hutchins is INTEC Group’s sole owner and president. Despite the pandemic, the chamber says her company had its best year since inception in 2020, completing more than 50 projects. She's also the Women Construction Owners and Executives Board of Directors. The national group based out of Washington, D.C. works to create opportunities for women-owned construction companies and influence legislation that supports them.
— Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Gilda Martin. The chamber says Martin has been a great resource for chamber members and in the community. She attends ribbon cuttings and the annual golf scramble, volunteers with the annual membership campaign and serves monthly with the Chamber Connectors.
— Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year: Steve Powless. He is the executive chairman of CSI’s Board of Directors and leads the company’s audit, risk and acquisition teams. Previously, he was the company's president and chief executive officer from 1999 to 2021. He's also a director and past chairman of the Baptist Health Paducah Administrative Board of Directors, and he chairs the Lifeline Recovery Center board. Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Powless to the Second Chance Pathways to Recovery committee, a state-wide advisory committee that will focus on the funding and treatment of substance abuse recovery. The chamber notes that this award is selected and presented by the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
Other finalists for the Young Leaders of Western Kentucky award include:
- Lynsi Barnhill, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Paducah Public Schools
- Jim Dudley, Chairman of the McCracken County Sports Commission
- Sarah Farris, Co-owner of Smudge and Realtor with Arnold Realty Group
- Nicole Griffin, Owner of Tenacity Training
- Kristin Lynch, Senior Wealth Advisor, Jennings & Associates
- Brandon Orr, Funeral Director and Embalmer, Milner & Orr Funeral Home
- Benjamin Stinnett, Recruitment and Career Services Officer, UK College of Engineering – Paducah campus
- Blair Travis, Director of Marketing, Communications and Business Development, City of Calvert City
- Cynthia Turner, Program Director, Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center