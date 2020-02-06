PADUCAH — A part of Frankfort came to Paducah on Thursday as Attorney General Daniel Cameron addressed the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Next week, the chamber will head to Frankfort to tell state leaders what its priorities are. It's a part of the chamber's annual legislative trip to the state Capitol.
"We want our state legislators to know who we are," Paducah Chamber of Commerce CEO Sandra Wilson says.
Wilson says simply being in Frankfort helps lawmakers know how they can help your community. The chamber's biggest priority this year is securing state funds to partially fund a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
"It's critical that we get a new terminal, because we're being left behind. And that terminal is old, outdated, you know. We felt like we could be so much more successful by having Barkley Regional Airport with a new terminal," says Wilson.
Greater Paducah Economic Development CEO Bruce Wilcox will be traveling to Frankfort, too. Wilcox says the airport makes a big impact on the local economy.
"I think it has about a $43 million a year economic impact on our region," says Wilcox.
Wilcox says a new terminal is needed.
"One of the things that we can say is a positive attribute for Paducah is we have a one-stop connection to Chicago and a connection to anywhere in the world," says Wilcox.
Wilcox also wants to strengthen relationships with state leaders himself.
"Most of the larger economic opportunities come from site selectors who typically go through state cabinet for economic development, so again it's critical that we have great relationships and great rapport with our friends in Frankfort," says Wilcox.
The Chamber will travel to Frankfort on Thursday, Feb. 13. They will also meet with leaders from Gov. Andy Beshear's cabinet as well. Local 6's Thomas Capps will be going on the trip as well, and will provide live coverage from Frankfort.