PADUCAH — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives organization presented two state Excellence Awards to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during the KCCE's annual conference.
The conference was held last week in Lexington. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce was recognized in the "innovation" category for its creation of The Leadership Center and in the "events" category for the 2021 D.C. Fly-In.
In a news release about the awards, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce notes that last year's D.C. Fly-In was the first in-person fly-in since 2019.
"Paducah’s contingent was the first large group allowed back for meetings inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center," the news release reads. "The Paducah Chamber was 'unofficially' recognized as the last group from Kentucky to meet with Kentucky’s U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in his DC office in February 2020 and the first large group back to meet with him in September 2021."
The chamber launched The Leadership Center last year as well. The center aims to enhance the chamber's current programming and expand new programs focusing on inspiring community pride, developing leadership skillsets and creating an aligned model of leadership in Paducah and the surrounding region.
The KCCE is a partner organization of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. The KCCE's website aims to provide local chamber executives with opportunities for professional development, organizational excellence, and grassroots advocacy.