PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Membership and Total Resource Campaign brought in a total of 113 new members this year, the chamber announced during a Campaign Victory Party in Paducah on Thursday.
In a news release about the campaign's success, the chamber says Robbie Shoulta with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership was recognized as the top volunteer producer, recruiting 22 new members. Second place went to Jessica Housman with Housman Partners, third place went to Kevin O'Neill with West Kentucky Community & Technical College, fourth place went to Peter Sierra with West Kentucky Community and Technical College and fifth place went to Katie Englert with Compass Counseling.
The Overall Team Winner award went to the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership team, which also won in 2021.
The chamber says the team captained by Jessica Housman with Housman Partners won second place, and the West Kentucky Community and Technical College team captained by Kevin O'Neill won third place.
“Our volunteers have really been hard at work on behalf of the Chamber during this annual campaign,” Paducah Chamber Board of Directors Chair Elect Brent Housman said in a statement released Thursday. Houseman is also the campaign chair and the senior vice president and financial advisor at Baird Housman Financial Group.
“This has been a very busy time for the Chamber with our annual trip to DC and many other events. We really are appreciative of our volunteers, our membership, and our leadership," Houseman said.
While this year's campaign is over, membership to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is open throughout the year.
For more information about the organization, visit paducahchamber.org.