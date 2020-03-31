PADUCAH -- The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will be having several conference calls this week.
They will be talking about COVID-19 and how it is impacting businesses.
The meetings are:
- Tuesday, March 31 at 2 p.m.
- Update from local hospitals with Dr. Brad Housman.
- Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m.
- Update with Tiffany Ge and Andrew Swafford from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.
- Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m.
- Update from the City of Paducah on their new Small Business Support Grant with Mayor Brandi Harless and City Manager Jim Arndt.
- Update from the Paducah City and McCracken County Schools with Paduach City Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively and McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter.
All conference calls will be audio only through Zoom. You can find out how you can attend each call by clicking here.
You can watch the Tuesday 2 p.m. meeting in the video player above. The meeting is only audio, no video.