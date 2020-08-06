PADUCAH — The pandemic is causing the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce to rework its annual trip to Washington, D.C. The chamber won't be flying to the nation's capitol, and will instead host a two-part event in Paducah. Meetings with federal agencies will happen virtually, and with small, in-person groups with social distancing.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said they're making meetings with agencies like the Department of Energy a priority. "One goal that we have for this trip is to talk more about the Energy Communities Alliance," Wilson said. "And that is a nonprofit trade association for communities that have a department of energy site. We're still the newest cleanup site."
The chamber's 2019 trip helped secure the $10.4 million BUILD grant funding for improvements to Paducah's riverfront. They'll continue to push for funding in the Barkley Regional Airport Terminal project, and ways to further improve local infrastructure.
"We're monitoring closely that there will be some kind of large infrastructure bill approved after the presidential election, and potentially with either candidate that there will be this," Wilson said. "So we want to make sure that we're ready and that we know what the projects would be in our community that need that additional infrastructure funding."
Small-business relief is another goal at the forefront. Wilson says local small businesses still need help recovering from the pandemic.
"We have liability protection on there. We have the grants and loans that could be given to small business. We worked really hard to get the word out to all of our small businesses about the PPP loans and everything that they were eligible for, and they could be applying for, just to help them survive," Wilson said.
The chamber is planning to hold the event in October. Congressman James Comer will take part in the meetings in Paducah. Wilson said invitations will also be sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.