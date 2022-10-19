Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches.
Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at
newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. Trunk-or-Treats
Oct. 21: Youngbloods RV Trunk or Treat (Mayfield)
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 22: Fort Massac State Park Trunk or Treat (Metropolis)
Appropriate for infant - 4th grade. Costume contest at 4 p.m. and Trunk-or-Treating from 5 - 8 p.m.
Fort Massac State Park
Oct. 23: Paducah Tennis Association Trunk or Treat
for more info. Click here
Oct. 23: Waldo Baptist Church Fall Festival & Trick or Treat (Metropolis)
Oct. 26: First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Oct. 27: Landmark of Kuttawa Trunk or Treat
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 29: Broadway Church of Christ Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Oct. 29: Broadway Church of Christ Trunk-or-Treat (Paducah)
Oct. 29: Chavasty Liquidation & Dream Partners (Paducah)
Oct. 29: New Life Apostolic Tabernacle Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Oct. 29: Relevant Church Candy-Palooza (Paducah)
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 29: Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church (Benton)
Oct. 29: Twin Lakes Worship Center (Draffenville)
Saturday, October 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Twin Lakes Worship Center in Draffenville
Oct. 30: Calvary Apostolic Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Food & refreshments, games, prizes, candy. Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Apostolic.
Oct. 30: Keg and Yates Event Center Trunk-or-Treat (Murray)
Oct. 30: Lone Oak United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat (Paducah)
October 28: Immanuel Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
October 28: Reidland Farley Baseball Association Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Trunk or treat and chili cook-off from 6 - 9 p.m. at
1075 Said Road Paducah KY 42003. RFBSA Trunk or Treat
October 29: KY Oaks Mall Trail of Treats (Paducah)
For more information,
click here.
October 29: Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat (Benton)
Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church activities building, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Festivals
Flyers are organized by date, starting at the earliest.
Click the name of the farm to navigate to their website for more information.
A-Maize-Ing Farms
Phone: (270) 970-9707
Address: 715 East Broadway Mayfield, KY
Casey's Pumpkin Patch
Phone: (270) 245-7917
Address: 153 Farmersville Rd Princeton, Kentucky
Wurth Farms
Phone: (270) 554-1403
Address: 1720 South Friendship Road Paducah, KY 42003
Huyck Farms
Phone: (270) 816-2412
Address: 3005 Cairo Road Paducah, KY 42001