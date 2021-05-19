PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit System plans to end all fixed routes that serve McCracken County.
The decision comes after the McCracken County Fiscal Court voted not to put money toward federal funds PATS says help it operate.
Executive Director Arthur Boykin asked the county to put in $75,000 to help match $2.3 million in federal funds.
Boykin said the city of Paducah agreed to put in $215,000.
Boykin said PATS has about four routes in the county. He's disappointed they'll no longer be able to serve people who live in the county. He said it's based on the county denial of the funds.
"It implies that public transportation is not important to the county leaders. You know, public transportation takes people to work. Public transportation also provides service to county ADA individuals, and as a result of not receiving any funding, we will have to cut services, certainly our reduced rates that we have done for county residents as it relates to giving them ADA transportation," Boykin said.
"The fiscal court reviewed PATS financial information and saw that PATS continues to operate efficiently and is in a very strong financial position without additional aid," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said in a statement. "Given the many worthy project requests throughout the county, it would be irresponsible for us to pay taxpayer money to an agency that does not need it."
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman also responded to the change in routes.
"PATS’ net financial condition improved by nearly $1 million — to nearly $7 million — in the 2020 fiscal year," Bartleman said. "It also had $2.6 million in retained earnings, which is money in the bank. Because of its strong financial condition we did not see a need to allocate taxpayer funds."
Bartleman added he doesn't believe PATS will stop targeted ADA services.
"Because of the heavy state and federal grants for operations and targeted service for medical transport and ADA service, I’m sure service will continue for residents of the county. If service is discontinued, it might jeopardize those grants," he said.
Boykin said as recently as this year a business asked for a fixed route.
"The county seems to find the money for what it wants to find the money for," Boykin said.
Good financial standing is also the reason the fiscal court opted not to give the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center $14,715 it requested.
