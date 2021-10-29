PADUCAH — The Paducah Transit System, or PATS, is in need of drivers. Short-staffing is affecting the services PATS can provide to people who need rides.
PATS has about 31 drivers available right now, with nine dedicated to the fixed routes around Paducah, three toward long distance drives and the rest cover their at call trips. They're still in need of more drivers behind the wheel.
Staffing isn't the only hurdle PATS is facing. PATS Executive Director Arthur Boykin said they're also limited on how many people can take a trip at one time.
"The cutaways are designed to transport 12 individuals, 12 ambulatory and two wheel chairs," Boykin said. "But because of social distancing requirements that we have to comply with through FDA regulations, we're only limiting that to four individuals. So that in itself is a reduction of 66% of what we could typically be doing."
James Inman is one of many people in need of a ride. He lives in Calvert City, but has to get kidney dialysis in Paducah.
"I leave here at 10:30 and I got to be down there, and I got to come back at 3:30 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon," Inman said. "And to find somebody just to do that, well you can't ask somebody just to go sit down there for four to five hours just waiting for you to get out of dialysis."
Inman said he'd have to pay PATS to give him a ride. It's something he can't afford to do right now.
"I don't have a driver. I can't drive. My wife is in a nursing home. I got nobody," Inman said. "And I said, ‘What can I do, die?’ So that's what it was."
Boykin said with staffing and capacity, they're operating on a first come, first served basis.
"Being a public transit, it's hard for me to tell the client who wants to go to the grocery store and reserves that spot that we can't take them to the grocery store, or we can't take them to the courthouse, or we can't take them shopping," Boykin said. "Because one of the things of public transportation is to promote good living for all aspects of community living here in the city of Paducah/McCracken County."
Boykin said incentives are being offered to try and bring in new drivers. People who qualify can get $500 after they complete their training. PATS is subsidized with federal dollars; it’s required to raise at least half of that subsidy through local fees. If you or someone you know is interested in being a PATS driver, click here to apply.