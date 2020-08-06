PADUCAH — Paducah Artist Grace Yocum has painted a mural that she hopes will bring awareness to the death of Breonna Taylor.
"It is, I think, crucial to exemplify the beauty of the people who were victimized," said Yocum.
The young artist painted a mural of Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the south side of Paducah.
Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed after police broke down the door to her Louisville apartment, while executing a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation on March 13.
Her case has sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
The painting shows Walker holding Taylor, with the two surrounded by blue poppies.
“There is a framed botanical picture of blue poppies behind them. I wanted to be sure that I wasn’t adding anything of just my own idea of what I should put on the portrait of her," said Yocum. "I noticed they had something that they obviously found beautiful behind them, and so I wanted to put that in, around them, and kind of cocoon them, kind of hug [them].”
Yocum said blue poppies stand for hope, strength and imagination.
She said this was her way of raising awareness for Taylor by using her talents.
"I had a few people come up and ask who Breonna Taylor is, so it's actually working in the regards where people are learning more about what's going on."
Yocum said she was shocked that there were still people who do not know about Taylor, but she is happy her work can further education on the matter.
"People have been smiling a driving by, it’s been hot buts it’s been rewarding to feel like it’s appreciated, and to feel like it’s something that I can, I’m able to do to help," said Yocum. "It’s been fun. It’s been emotional.”
The artist spent two days outside working on the project, with her paints, gallons of water and an umbrella for when the sun came down a little too hard.
Yocum said she hopes the mural sparks conversation, but more importantly motivation.
“He[Walker] is obviously going though a really hard time, too. it’s not just all out the individuals who are immediately victimized by the police. It’s also about the families and the people around them," said Yocum. "[It's about] the ongoing struggle of the people who are trying to protect their loved ones, and so I just feel like I mean yeah, she needs, justice for Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend.”
Bryant Hileman with Project Pomona invited Yocum to paint the mural on his property on the corner South 7th Street and Husbands Street.
Regarding the investigation into Taylor's death, in an interview with The Courier Journal Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office is waiting on ballistics test results from the FBI. However, Cameron did not give an estimated timeline for when the investigation will be completed.