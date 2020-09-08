PADUCAH -- Artists are creating interactive pieces to engage people at a distance amid this pandemic.
Local artist Toney Little has been working on creating an origami mural downtown since last week. It is almost completed.
Little and his fiance Jean Rhodes have been downtown every night for six nights.
Little is painting the fence where the former Kresge building in downtown Paducah once stood.
"I wanted to have outreach I wanted to have community engagement without having like people gathering in mass around the wall," said Little.
The mural is a nine-step process for making a five-point origami star.
Little was inspired by his fiance's modular origami pieces.
"I've been a little bit making my own instructional diagrams and stuff, I put a couple out on Facebook for you know kids crafts during the pandemic," said Rhodes.
"He took one of those and made this design out of it."
Yeiser Art Center Executive Director Lexie Millikan said the project is a partnership with the Yeiser Art Center and the City of Paducah.
"The artist stipend that we offered was $3,000 so the Yeiser Art Center commissioned the mural, like I said in partnership with the city," said Millikan.
"So we were able to work together with them in an effort to beautify downtown."
Millikan said she happy the mural is helping a local artist and the community.
"The interactive element of this will be accessible here and at the Yeiser Art Center, so we’ll have instructions on how to make the origami," said Millikan.
"Then we’ll also do some programming at the Yeiser art center around the mural and some projects that involve origami."
Little will put in a mailbox where the community can take home instruction sheets to make the star.
He understands everyone will have different views on it.
"You don't even have to necessarily connect with the artwork to have value in having an 86-foot painted fence versus an 86 foot blank fence," said Little.
"It's really just like getting out here splashing some color downtown, doing what I love to do and like hoping other people like take something positive away from that."
Little said the star should take five minutes to make once you get it.
The entire project should be complete next week.