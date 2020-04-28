PADUCAH — Paducah is a UNESCO Creative City, which means it is home to artists of all backgrounds. Many of those artists have lost their income because of COVID-19.
Yeiser Art Center Executive Director Lexie Millikan said she had to postpone several exhibits because of the outbreak. She said that not only affects artists, but the city as a whole.
"Last year, the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival had about 20,000 people in attendance. So that's a big loss of revenue for the city, you know, when those events have to be canceled and postponed," said Millikan. "The people that come to that are not only spending money at those events, but they’re also staying in local hotel rooms and going to other restaurants and businesses in the community."
Paducah artist Michael Terra was one of several who had an exhibit postponed at the Yeiser Art Center.
He has used his free time to create different art pieces at his studio, Terra Cottage Ceramics, including a boat made out of bamboo.
His exhibit was postponed from this summer to next year. Terra said COVID-19 is hitting local artists hard.
"Those of us who are full-time artists, we depend on those gatherings," said Terra. "We depend on those people coming out and buying enough of our art to allow us to live in our homes, and it will be a challenge."
Art can be found across Paducah, from the Lower Town Arts District to Broadway Street.
Dorothy "Dutch" Thurman is the president of Paducah Area Painters Alliance Gallery, also known as the PAPA Gallery.
She said it is hard going into an empty gallery.
"I miss interacting with the visitors and the members, and seeing life downtown," said Thurman. "I think that's mostly, there's no life downtown, but we're hopeful."
The PAPA Gallery has started an online quarantine challenge for its members to vote on local art. The gallery is adapting, like all artists are.
Terra said, although it is rough, he finds peace seeing more people turn to art during these times.
"As fragile an economic resource as art might be for the artists, it's a huge resource for the community, especially in times of peril," said Terra.
Terra said it is important for artists to seek out resources they need to be financially stable. He also encourages people to shop local, and buy from their favorite artists.