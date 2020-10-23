PADUCAH — Rivercrest Place Assisted Living in Paducah has been COVID-19 free since the start of the pandemic, complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and limiting visits to protect residents.
The holidays are approaching, which means colder months and an expected rise COVID-19 cases nationwide.
The facility said it will not make changes unless the state requires them.
Lois Drake lives at Rivercrest. She has been there for a month now.
"I'm enjoying the experience. It's something very new for me," Drake said.
She said Rivercrest has plenty of activities for seniors. Since moving in, she hasn't had many family visits. When her family visits, they must be scheduled ahead of time, with screening for only two visitors.
Residents may travel outside the facility for holidays, but guests aren't allowed to visit.
Drake has decided to stay a Rivercrest Place for the holidays this year.
"Every day is a holiday when they come to visit, so it doesn't matter it's Christmas or some other holiday. At 86, Santa's not a big deal anymore," said Drake.
Rivercrest Place Life Enrichment Director Chris Everett has planned events for every holiday, including a haunted house for Halloween.
"We want to enrich their lives. That is my job, to make sure that every day is not just another day," said Everett. "They have lived wonderful lives and given so much to other people, and we can give that back to them."
Karen Marvin has called Rivercrest home for less than two months. She enjoys writing poems, but she hasn't written one since she arrived there.
"I haven't had time. They keep me so busy here with all this lady's activities," said Marvin.
The past year was difficult for Marvin. "I've lost my husband. I've lost a 32-year-old granddaughter three months ago," said Marvin.
She has new friends at the facility and family members who will visit her at any time.
The women said they feel for those who are going into the holidays without family.
"I grieve for them, because I've spoken with one lady the other day who said her son just kind of dumped her out here," said Marvin.
Drake wants those residents to stay positive, reminding the community that, though the COVID-19 guidelines can be tough, they follow them to protect others.
"Sometimes the family is all that they have left," said Drake. "They want to stay safe though, because it grieves their families if they don't. We have to live for others."
Both women also remind the community to think of others before the holidays get here, and wear your masks.
"Somehow we have to leave this world a better place, not worse than we came into it," said Drake.