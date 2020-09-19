PADUCAH — A grand jury has indicted an attorney from Paducah on a charge of abuse of an adult, Kentucky State Police announced Saturday night.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says detectives began investigating 66-year-old attorney Kenneth V. Anderson after receiving a complaint from the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services. Anderson was granted guardianship of a 23-year-old man who has "severe disabilities" in March of 2019, KSP says.
State police say DCBS investigators made contact with the 23-year-old man in December, and "it was apparent he was not being cared for."
Investigators say the man was emaciated and "extremely malnourished." He was immediately taken to a hospital, and he was later taken to a care facility in Louisville, where KSP says he has made a full recovery.
KSP charged Anderson with one count of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, and a Ballard County grand jury indicted Anderson on the charge.
Post 1 says detectives are continuing to investigate the case.