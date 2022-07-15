PADUCAH — A Paducah lawyer and a west Kentucky school district superintendent have been appointed to serve on Murray State University's Board of Regents.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the appointments Friday.
Attorney Emily Roark with Bryant Law Center has been appointed to replace Lisa Rudolph, whose term has expired, the governor's office says.
Livingston County Schools Superintendent David Meinschein of LaCenter has been appointed to replace Eric Crigler, whose term has also expired.
Both Roark and Meinschein will serve terms ending on June 30, 2028.