PADUCAH— People around the world are sharing their opinions about the protests and high racial tension in the United States.
The question comes to play: Can what you say publicly, particularly on social media, impact your job? Where is the line drawn?
Baptist Health Paducah posted a statement on Facebook Friday. The post said an employee who posted controversial videos about the Black Lives Matter movement no longer works for the hospital.
The hospital posted in part: "It has come to our attention that an employee recently made statements on social media which do not reflect the values of Baptist Health and have caused disruption to our ability to carry out our mission to our patients and to our employees. This individual is no longer employed by Baptist Health."
Wes Sullenger is an attorney at Sullenger Law Office, PLLC. He said people can be fired for their comments, especially if they work for a privately owned business.
"Obviously, you have a right to your opinion, but your employer has a right to maintain the reputation of its workplace,"Sullenger said.
The attorney said he has gotten several calls from employees who were terminated for their comments on their personal Facebook page.
"The most frequent thing I hear is 'I have a First Amendment right,'" Sullinger said. "Sure that's true, the First Amendment to the Constitution gives you the right to free speech and to freedom of your opinions subject to limitations like threats of violence."
"But, the First Amendment of the Constitution only applies against the government, and most of us work for private employers."
The employee who was later identified as a Baptist Health Paducah employee posted videos this week with an opinion on the present racial tensions in the u.S.
People expressed their outrage, calling the comments racist. The hospital posted the message that she was fired.
Crystal Fox who was temporarily unemployed due to COVID-19 is now permanently unemployed.
She is a former mental health associate, contracted by Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to work at Mayfield Independent Schools.
Fox posted her thoughts on the racial injustices across the nation.
She said she called out Mayfield Independent Schools on their silence on the racial tensions going on.
"I felt that the district should have spoken out and let our students know and our parents know they stood with us," Fox said.
In the post, she says in part, "It is not okay that a school district wait until the Kentucky Department of Education told them it was okay to have conversations."
Fox said the school is mostly black, with few black faculty and staff members. She said she was confused that she would be let go for a statement that showed concern for the students.
Superintendent Joe Henderson addressed the situation in a statement that said he asked Mountain Comprehensive to reassign Fox. The statement said he did not ask the company to terminate her.
In this letter from the company, Fox is told in part, "Your temporary layoff is now permanent. You have been employed as a school-based therapist. There is no longer a position for you in that school system upon their request."
"I took that stance that being silent is complicit, a statement that MLK has made before, so I stand by that statement," Fox said.
She said she is moving forward, working on a Juneteenth celebration for the Mayfield community to come together.
Sullenger said there are several measures you can take to avoid these situations, like knowing your employer's social media policy.
"Lock-down your page, don't have it public so that anyone can just snoop on you and see what you're saying," Sullenger said. "Don't talk about things that you know are likely to reflect on your employer."
Local 6 reached out to Mountain Comprehensive Care Center for comment and did not hear back.
The station also tried reaching out to the former Baptist Health Employee for comment, but the Facebook page and Twitter account that was said to belong to that person has been taken down.
Sullenger said you can have your opinion, just remember to be mindful of your employer before posting on social media.