PADUCAH — Monday is Valentine's Day, a holiday that brings with it plenty of sweetness. That's why Paducah Bank delivered cupcakes to FNB Bank employees in Mayfield Monday afternoon.
That FNB Bank location was devastated by the tornado that struck Mayfield in December.
Local 6 caught up with Paducah Bank's Susan Guess at the event, and she shared why the bank decided to show the Mayfield bank some love.
"Well we've been trying to do just random acts of wow, and the truth is, many times you might think of banks as competitors, but the truth is we're friends. Brooke Wilds, who's the marketing director here, she and I are very good friends. So, people at Paducah Bank, FNB, we cheer for one and other, we support one and other, we love one and other," says Guess. "And so we know they've been going through a tough time, and we wanted to do a random act of wow and deliver them a Valentine's surprise today."
Guess says the delivery was a simple act, but a gesture that Paducah Bank will always support their friends in Mayfield.