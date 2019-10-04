PADUCAH — Paducah Bank is warning customers about a phony mortgage offer that has turned up in mailboxes around the community.
In an alert shared on Facebook recently, Paducah Bank says "If you receive, or have received, a yellow postcard in the mail asking you to respond to a number with an 866 area code, please DISREGARD the card and DO NOT respond to the number."
The bank says it has not sent any mail matching that description or any other mortgage-related mail offers, and you should not respond to those scam solicitations.
If you received a scam mailer or any other requests for your information claiming to be from Paducah Bank, the bank asks you to call them at 270-575-5700.