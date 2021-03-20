PADUCAH-- We are in the middle of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and west Kentucky bars and restaurants are seeing more customers for a little longer than usual.
That is because Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear extended their curfew from 11 p.m. to midnight central time.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave bars and restaurants some good news this week because of a drop in COVID-19 cases.
"Bars and restaurants can serve until midnight and doors must close by 1 a.m," said Beshear in his Thursday briefing.
Over/ Under Chef Kevin Dowdy said they expect to bring in more money because of the change.
"It helps a lot, I mean we can get an extra couple grand in business in that hour you know, so I mean it really does help," said Dowdy.
"People stay, and chill, and watch games, drink, and have a good time."
Dowdy says they opened on St. Patrick's Day but the NCAA basketball tournament is the main attraction for this weekend.
"We wanted to get open right around the time the tournament started, so we could get all these people here to watch some sports," said Dowdy.
Bradie Janssen was one of the dozens to grab food and a beer at the Over/Under.
"I'm just here to eat a beer, have some food, and watch some games," said Janssen.
He, like many others, wanted to come out to see how his favorite team was doing.
"I was leaning towards Michigan State but they already lost," said Janssen.
"They're just one of my favorite teams and yeah, they're done."
Dowdy said they will continue to follow COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
"All the tables have to at least be six feet apart, we have less seats because of it, but I mean it doesn't hurt business that much," said Dowdy.
"It's just keeping us from filling up as much as we like."
Restaurants and bars must continue to follow the mask mandate, remain at 60%, with people seated.