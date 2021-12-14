PADUCAH — Like many other businesses, churches, organizations and groups, multiple bars in Paducah are hosting events and donation drives to help west Kentucky tornado and storm survivors.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Old Fashioned Cigar Bar will donate 100% of all sales to help tornado survivors, the bar announced in a Facebook post. The bar says it will also have raffles all day, with 100% of proceeds going to Mayfield storm relief. Raffle tickets are $5 each, and prizes will be given out all day. The Old Fashioned Cigar Par is at 217 Broadway St. in Paducah.
Paducah Beer Werks and the Johnson Bar have been collecting items for tornado relief since Saturday.
Paducah Beer Werks is hosting a disaster relief fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. The bar tells Local 6 the event will include performances from Comedown Kings, 2 Weeks Notice, Hollerhead and Gary Bobo. The event will include a silent auction, and cash donations will be accepted as well. Paducah Beer Works also encourages people to give to the GoFundMe set up by local attorney Alisha Bobo for tornado relief. All donations will go directly to Mayfield and Graves County tornado victims, supervised by county board members, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan (Click here to donate). Additionally, Paducah Beer Werks said it will sell raffle tickets to raise money for storm relief. Each ticket purchased will offer the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.
Tuesday, the Johnson Bar sent out the call on Facebook asking for more supply donations. The bar says it has been getting a high volume of calls from cities, organizations and families who need help, and its stock of donated supplies is starting to run low.
Items that are needed include:
- New/unopened toiletry items, including hair and skin care products for various ethnicities, hair brushes and combs, hair ties, Q-tips, etc.
- Nonperishable, shelf-stable food (The bar asks you to consider some diabetic and allergen friendly items as well).
- First Aid Supplies (Tylenol, Advil, Aleve, Neosporin, gauze, tape, etc. Donors are asked to consider infant and toddler medications as well).
- New/unused baby and toddler wipes, diaper rash cream, formula, food, bottles, etc.
- New/unused socks and undergarments for all ages and sizes.
- Shelving and clothing racks for donation intake and distribution zones.
- Storage bins for donation intake and distribution zones.
- Disposable plating, silverware, paper towels and napkins and tinfoil cookware.
- New/unused winter coats and shoes for all ages and sizes.
- Trash bags.
- Cash donations, gift cards and prepaid credit cards.
- Pet food and necessities.
- Extension cords and power strips.
- Phone chargers.
- Puzzles and board games.
- Raincoats, ponchos and rain boots.
- Candles, lighters, matches, flashlights and batteries.
- Battery powered tools (the most needed are drills and chainsaws).
And in Midtown, Dry Ground Brewing will be accepting donations for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 15. That day, the brewery will host Mile Wide Beer Co, for its fifth anniversary pint night.
Dry Ground is also accepting donations of the same kinds of supplies the Johnson Bar is collecting. Those who want to drop donations off at Dry Ground Tuesday can do so until 11 p.m.