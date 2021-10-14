PADUCAH — If you are looking for another way to support your community, Paducah Beer Werks needs your help.
They have been collecting hygiene products for the women, men and children assisted through the Merryman House in Paducah.
The inflation of the cost of goods has made it hard for the Merryman House and other nonprofits to afford hygiene products.
Beer Werks general manager Forest Stacy said they are grateful for donations received, but they need a lot more.
"We've had employees that fortunately were able to stay at the Merryman House, and they were able to get the help that they needed," said Stacy. "And then they were able to on and get a house on their own, and take care of their kids, and get a job and all of those things. And you know, if we don't support those nonprofits when they need basic items, what are we doing?"
The collection runs through October.
They are collecting towels, razors, deodorants, shampoos, and more.
You can drop off donations inside Paducah Beer Werks during its usual hours of operation.
"It's all going straight to them, and you look over and see a table full of donations ready but there's not enough for each, for one individual to have everything that's on that table there," said Stacy. "If we all stepped up, just imagine what we could do to help."
Here's a list of some of the hygiene items needed for the Merryman House:
- Body wash
- Toothpaste
- Shaving cream
- Deodorant
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Razors
- 2T to 4 diapers
- White pillowcases
- White towels
- White washcloths