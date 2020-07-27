PADUCAH — Paducah Beer Werks will be reopening this week after being closed for almost two weeks.
On July 16, the brewery posted on their Facebook page that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19. They asked the rest of their employees to get tested and decided to close their doors while the employees quarantine.
Paducah Beer Werks posted on their Facebook page Monday saying they will reopen Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The post says they will only be offering food to-go and will have outside dining only. They say they will keep their dining room closed for a few more weeks.
Paducah Beer Werks says they feel this is the safest way to provide great food and beer at this time, while making community safety a priority.