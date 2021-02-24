PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners is holding two public meetings to gather input from Southside Paducah residents and business owners.
The Board of Commissioners say the public is invited to attend one of the two meetings from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, and Thursday, March 11.
Each meeting will be at Soirées Events & Catering located at 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive.
At the city's Strategic Planning retreat held earlier this month, the Board selected 12 priority items, with Neighborhood Empowerment with specific attention to Southside Paducah being one of the top focus areas.
Click here to watch the 2021 Paducah Strategic Planning Retreat.
“Empowering the Southside neighborhood was put forth by Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson as one of his top priorities," says Mayor George Bray.
"The Board agrees that listening to the citizens and business owners in this section of Paducah is the first step in developing a plan for its growth and beautification. I look forward to hearing from the residents and business owners about what will create and maintain a positive, uplift for this vital area.”
The city says light refreshments will be served at the meetings. The city is asking you to wear a facial covering.