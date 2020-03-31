PADUCAH -- The Paducah Board of Commissioners will be livestreaming their Tuesday meeting.
Due to social distancing, only two members of the board will be in the commission Chambers at City Hall.
The other three will be teleconferencing into the meeting.
This also means the meeting will not be open to the public.
On the agenda is:
- Small Business Economic Relief package
- Appointment of Paducah Creative and Cultural Council
- Engineering services contract for Buckner Lane Bridge project
- Construction contract - Greenway Trail Phase V along riverfront
You can watch the meeting live starting at 5:30 p.m. on Government 11 for Comcast subscribers or online by clicking here.